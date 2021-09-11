Where is owner of flight school that trained 9/11 pilots?

VENICE — When I first met Rudi Dekkers, he was in a spot of trouble with the city of Venice.
Dekkers’ business, Huffman Aviation, was a tenant of the city’s at the Venice Municipal Airport and in early 2001 he was behind in his rent. I called him for the story I was writing and he assured me the rent was being caught up, and it was.
When he got behind again, he invited me to Huffman to show me his operation. He was a big believer in the power of a charm offensive.
It was then that I met Charlie Voss, Dekkers’ bookkeeper, who, prodded by his boss, said that there had been a mix-up in getting the rent paid, and it was being straightened out. Again, it was.
If memory serves, I didn’t have any further contact with Huffman until Sept. 12, 2001.
At about 7:30 that morning our then-editor called me to say the FBI had a house in South Venice staked out because of a potential connection to the 9/11 terrorists. He’d gotten the information from his girlfriend, who worked for a Fort Myers TV station.
I got to the address as quickly as I could and found a crowd of reporters milling about. I asked someone whose house it was supposed to be and he told me, “somebody named Voss.”
It turned out that Mohamed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi, the two pilots who had flown the jetliners into the World Trade Center towers the previous day, had stayed for about a week at the home of Dru and Charlie Voss — while they were learning to fly at Huffmann.
By that point, the FBI was already in town, swarming over the flight school.
“Sept. 12 is when my 9/11 started,” Dekkers would tell ABC Action News on the 10th anniversary of the tragedy. Learning of his flight school’s role in the events of that day was like “an outside-body experience,” he said.
The beginning of the end
Dekkers loved media attention, and he was omnipresent in the days after Sept. 11.
Atta and al-Shehhi had appeared at Huffman about a year earlier interested in changing flight schools, he told the world. He showed them around and a few days later they enrolled.
Al-Shehhi was a nice young man, he would say, but he didn’t like Atta, who, he said, looked like a “dead man walking.”
Even so, he told a reporter from “Good Morning America,” there were no clues that the men were up to anything other than learning to fly.
And he certainly had no role in helping them achieve their goal other than owning the school where they trained, he said.
“Everything was normal for us,” he said to ABC Action News.
He was just a businessman, he would say. The failing here was on the part of the U.S. government to keep the terrorists out.
He enjoyed pointing out that he finally received their student visa forms the following spring though they had been approved months before 9/11.
But the extra attention Dekkers drew wouldn’t insulate him from what the future held.
Pre-9/11, he lived in the Naples area, where he also had a flight school. He would commute between the two operations via helicopter.
“I lived the American dream,” he said to ABC Action News. “Six months after (9/11), I was nothing anymore.”
Legal matters
It turned out that Dekkers had some problems predating 9/11.
For one, he had a conviction in the Netherlands in the 1990s for embezzling $30 million. It was apparently overturned on appeal.
In the months prior to 9/11, he tried to get a commuter airline going but encountered a raft of issues and folded it.
We learned that only a couple of weeks before 9/11, Dekkers had been sued by a former employee to enforce the settlement of a sexual harassment claim against him.
The matter had been settled with a confidentiality agreement but he allegedly breached it and information about his behavior became public.
The suit was dismissed in October 2001.
Then there was the matter of fraud charges for allegedly securing a loan with property Dekkers’ company had no legal interest in.
Dekkers, as president of Dekkers Aviation Group Inc., entered into a loan agreement with Kenneth Jossart on Oct. 17, 2001, securing the loan, with a mortgage on property at 220 E. Airport Ave.
But the company didn’t have an interest in the property to support a mortgage. It was later sold with none of the money going to Jossart.
The outcome of the case isn’t clear from the clerk of court’s records. Jossart also sued Dekkers but the case was dismissed in 2004 for lack of action.
There were a few other lawsuits as well.
Dekkers would end up selling Huffman Aviation in 2003, signing the deal in Venice after crashing his helicopter on the way to the closing.
Arrested
Rumors about being involved in the drug trade dogged Dekkers, fueled by his relationship with Wally Hilliard, who funded the purchase of Huffman Aviation and was involved in the commuter airline start-up.
Most notably, a jet owned by Hilliard that was seized by federal agents in Orlando in 2000 and was found to have 43 pounds of heroin on it. Hilliard proclaimed his innocence and blamed the drug find on business partners. It’s unclear whether he ever faced prosecution.
However, the incident foreshadowed Dekkers’ downfall.
He had thrust himself back into the national spotlight somewhat by publishing a book about himself and 9/11 called “Guilty by Association.”
It came out just before the 10th anniversary of the tragedy and earned him appearances on multiple news shows on which the book was prominently displayed.
In it he says his connection to 9/11 cost him his health, his wealth and his marriage.
He had a 10-year plan, though, he said.
“I’m going to be a motivational speaker,” he told a reporter for the Bradenton Herald. “It’s a niche market.”
A post on his Facebook page from that time says “I’m happy to say that I will be trained by the best to be a better speaker, Timothy M. Ricke, a former coach of Tony Robbins.”
But a little more than a year later Dekkers, was facing drug-smuggling charges after allegedly telling an undercover Homeland Security agent that he “ferried drugs and cash in private aircraft in exchange for payment,” the Houston Chronicle reported.
He was arrested after accepting a suitcase containing 18.74 kilograms of cocaine and 860 grams of heroin.
He would plead guilty to one count of intent to distribute and be sentenced to federal prison.
Today
Dekkers’ whereabouts today are uncertain.
A Dutch journalist who contacted me in the course of working on a documentary about him, told me he lives in the Caribbean.
Others have placed him back in Southwest Florida, but there don’t appear to be any valid leads to him.
The last post on his Facebook page was more than three years ago. He didn’t respond when I tried to message him through it.
The website it lists, RudiDekkers.com, is no longer active.
Someone asked via Facebook in 2017 whether he was in the U.S. or Europe and he responded, “Europe.”
In a thread that mentions he had gotten out of prison, someone inquired, “How come you were locked up?” “Long story,” he replied.
He had told some interviewers that he had remarried following a divorce from his wife after 9/11.
A Facebook post stating “Got married,” from Oct. 15, 2012, confirms that, but a Feb. 4, 2012, post also says, “Married.”
Yet in a photo of him and a woman on the page she’s identified as “My girlfriend, very nice girl.” His status says “in a relationship” since March 2018.
There are also three photos of him with a young girl, which matches up with statements that he had fathered a child with his second wife. He and his first spouse are the parents of three daughters.
Unlike for the 10th anniversary of 9/11, Dekkers seems to be lying low now. A Google search turned up only a couple of recent Dutch-language programs featuring him.
I couldn’t glean his whereabouts from either one, though some footage fit in with a possible residence in the islands.
Perhaps he’s accepted his connection to 9/11 is something he can’t change.
Asked in 2012 by Fox 26 in Houston if he would ever “outrun the shadow” of 9/11, Dekkers responded, “Yeah. When I die.”
