It all came to a head when, during the week before Christmas, I was frantically and incompetently shopping for a last minute gift online.
I somehow got the wrong delivery address into the order and got lost in no-mans-land.
I couldn’t cancel the order or correct the address. There was no place to go on the screen and, more importantly, no one I could talk to. I was lost. No phone number to call and I don’t think Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, would have taken my call either.
There was no one to talk to. This is a symbol or image of some of the business we transact. Who stands behind the product? Most of us do “online” shopping because the selection is limitless, the prices usually very good and the delivery acceptable.
But, how about hands on experience with the product, its reliability and the guaranteed quality of the product? It takes a certain amount of blind trust to shop on-line.
The Golden Rule says “Do unto others as you would have them do onto you.” The Golden Rule for business some say is “Do unto others as they would want done to them.”
It is a certain expectation that all of us want in our interface with business, mainly retail products and services. We’re just looking for respect. What happened to “the customer is always right?”
And a little sincerity, knowledge about the product and apologies when they’re wrong wouldn‘t hurt.
For companies, they are how they act and the way they show their face is through the ways they communicate.
Here are two small enterprises who display exceptional service and who communicate well with their customers. I decided to put grab bars in my shower, but where do I find grab bars? Candy bars and dive bars I’ve heard about. Then I vaguely remembered some strange looking, very small ads in a newspaper website.
I called the phone number and they answered with a visit that day, installed two bars very politely and reasonably, gave me a short lesson on how to use them and were in-and-out within 45 minutes.
Imagine … good prices, prowess and politeness all at the same time. It was such a good experience that I said I’d recommend them to friends in need and I told them. A week later I received a personally typed letter thanking me for the business which included five business cards to send along. The man who runs the business knows how to communicate.
The second example is a somewhat larger service company. It appears that they have chosen to hire and train their employees…the technicians and in-office staff…to interface with the public while showing respect and a willingness to help, in seamless fashion.
If someone is spending an hour or two in your home it helps if they can speak in whole sentences…and they always put on those little slippers. In 15 years, I have never met one of its workers who was anything but mannerly, efficient and willing to try to solve problems. It’s what customers should be looking for. Bobby Miller, the founder of the company — Grande Aire Services — should be proud.
As time marches on, we shouldn’t be left in the dust buying the old way with someone personally escorting us through every step of the buying process, because the economics of business just don’t allow that to happen. On the other hand, we shouldn’t be left in the lurch and marooned when making a business decision. In the long run, however, it is you who chooses the road you want to follow. Take the advice of Yogi Berra who once said “When you come to the fork in the road, take it.”
