It was said that if you came to Florida at the turn of the 20th century, you likely traversed the state with one of the two Henrys: Henry Flagler, who built his railroad down the East Coast, and Henry Plant, who laid his tracks down the West Coast.
The two railroad barons were joined in 1908 by another Henry, this one named Ford, who introduced his Model T “Tin Lizzie” to a ready market and revolutionized the American landscape.
As the number of motorcars in Florida increased exponentially, the need for more and better roads became a necessity.
Even as late as 100 years ago, roads throughout the Suncoast were little more than sandy paths through the wilderness or, as some were called, “wish to God roads,” as in “I wish to God I’d not taken this road.” Packing a shovel to dig oneself out of ditches became a most useful tool.
The creation of Sarasota County was due, in part, to the lack of adequate roads in the area. Until 1921, the Suncoast comprised the southern half of Manatee County. Locals felt county leaders were more interested in connecting Bradenton with the rest of the state than building better roads to the south. And yet, in 1911, the county approved a $250,000 bond to construct a road from the Hillsborough County line to Sarasota. Three years later, with support from the “Sarasota Good Road Boosters,” the Sarasota-Venice Road and Bridge District was created to extend the highway to Venice.
The 9-foot-wide ribbon of asphalt that ran from Sarasota to Venice paralleled the Gulf Coast, allowing for scenic views whenever possible. Construction camps, responsible for building the highway, were located in both Osprey and Venice. The road was so narrow that when automobiles encountered one another, one of the drivers had to pull off the road, allowing the other to pass. It was then only polite for the passing driver to stop and help the other motorist push his car back onto the road.
Work on the roads along Florida’s West Coast proceeded at a rapid pace. The Sarasota Times, on Sept. 20, 1917, announced that the road from Tampa to Sarasota was mostly completed, and that travel time between the two cities could be accomplished in just three and a half hours.
By the summer of 1918, the stretch of road connecting Sarasota and Venice, referred to by some as the “Velvet Highway,” was complete. At its southern end, the highway snaked through the winter resort of Eagle Point Camp and crossed a bridge to the tip of what is now the Harbor Lights community and then onto another wooden bridge connected to the south side of Roberts Bay.
In 1926, when the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers began building the city of Venice, the highway was moved east of Eagle Point and aligned with the north-south Venice Road (U.S. 41 today). What is believed to be the last remaining portion of the Velvet Highway still exists today in Eagle Point, now a gated subdivision.
In April 1915, Frances W. Perry, president of the Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, and Miami developer James F. Jaudon met in Tallahassee with state officials to discuss the idea of constructing what they called at the time a “Miami to Marco Highway” that would connect the two coastal cities. Another meeting was held in Orlando just two months later where the Central Florida Highway Association was formed. At that meeting, Perry made a resolution, which was seconded by E.P. Dickie of Tampa, to extend the highway from Tampa to Marco and then due east to Miami. Work on the Tamiami Trial began on Aug. 3, 1915, when the Dade County Board of Commissioners provided the services of their engineer to survey the first 3.5 miles of the highway from Miami.
Also in 1915, the State Legislature created the Florida State Road Department. The following year, Congress approved the Bankhead Act, which provided federal aid for improving highways. Florida increased the Road Department’s authority the following year with the intention of joining West Coast cities with hard-surfaced roads. The Department worked with each county or district, which was responsible for funding their portion of the trail.
It looked like smooth sailing for the new highway that would transform Florida’s peninsula. Fate intervened, however, in the form of World War I, a devastating hurricane, the creation of three new counties along the route — and a Florida land bust that would stagnate the economy.
Florida’s Road Department ran out of funds in 1922 to complete the last segment of the highway through the Everglades and the project seemed doomed. Naples businessman Barron Collier, however, came to the rescue and pledged that he would fund completion of the highway if the Florida Legislature would agree to establish a new county and name it after him. The following year, Collier County was created from the southern half of Lee County, and finishing the Tamiami Trail was back on track.
Easier said than done. Building a hard-surface highway through Florida’s “River of Grass” proved a formidable challenge. Some of the workers, nicknamed “Tamiami Trailblazers,” died in the process. Wading through neck-deep water, workmen used dynamite to blast free the limestone under the muck that was then dredged and used to build the roadbed. Seminole Indian guides led the way and sharp shooters remained vigilant to keep away the alligators and other predators. Clouds of disease-carrying mosquitoes were a constant threat.
The Tamiami Trail officially opened on April 26, 1928. A two-day motorcade of cars carrying dignitaries from Tampa to Miami was planned to celebrate the milestone. Weeks before the opening ceremony, Dr. Fred and Louella Albee drove the route with permission from the state’s Road Department.
Louella reported a distance of 200 miles from Miami to Venice. The Sarasota Herald described the Tamiami Trail as “undoubtedly the most important highway on the west coast of Florida today.”
On April 25, a caravan of nearly 200 automobiles left Tampa for the celebratory trek to Miami. The night before, the participants from all over the state listened to a speech by Florida Governor John Martin on the impact the highway would have on the western part of the state. Upon arriving in Sarasota, the caravan picked up another 100 cars, including businessman Joseph H. Lord, whose home that he constructed in 1896 in the midst of his Venice orange grove, sits behind City Hall today.
The motorcade eventually reached Venice where Mayor Ned Worthington cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the event. It would be one of the last events Worthington would officiate before leaving town when the BLE pulled out of the Venice project. With similar events being held in each town along the route, some 500 automobiles were expected to complete the caravan before it reached Miami.
Local businessmen and civic leaders were so excited by the potential the new road could bring to the Suncoast, they began using the following slogan in their advertising: “Venice Where the Tamiami Trail Meets the Gulf of Mexico.”
When the Venice Gondolier newspaper began publishing in March 1946, they included the slogan in the paper’s masthead.
The Tamiami Trail, celebrated in both song and story as the “Road of Enchantment,” completed what reporters of the day called “Florida’s last frontier.”
The Trail would eventually be replaced by Interstate I-75 in the early 1980s, and many of the roadside businesses and attractions that had prospered for decades would gradually disappear.
In all, the Tamiami Trail took 13 years to build, cost $8 million, and required 2.6 million sticks of dynamite in the process. The 264-mile highway officially exists from State Road 60 in Tampa to U.S. 1 in Miami. The north-south leg is officially known as U.S. Highway 41 and the east-west segment is designated State Road 90.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.