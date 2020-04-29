SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is collaborating gardens across the United States to expand the New York Botanical Garden’s EcoFlora project.
It is teaming with the New York Botanical Garden, Chicago Botanic Garden, Denver Botanic Garden and Desert Botanical Garden for the project, according to a news release.
Selby Gardens is receiving a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for a portion the funding needed for the multi-year project.
“The goal of the EcoFlora Project is to enlist the help of citizens in documenting the diversity and distribution of plants in their respective geographic areas. The Sarasota- Manatee EcoFlora Project is dedicated to the flora of Sarasota and Manatee counties,” according to a news release.
Now area residents can “play a role” by using something calle iNaturalist.
“We are thrilled to be selected as part of this project,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president & CEO of Selby Gardens. “This is a perfect way to explore the nature in your own backyard during these unprecedented times resulting from COVID-19. It also allows us to further our mission to connect people to nature. We hope that this provides our community with an opportunity to not only learn about nature, but to feel as though they are helping to understand and conserve plant life on earth.”
“What is wonderful about this project is that it will engage citizens from adolescents to retirees who love to be in nature and want to know what plants are called and where they grow,” said Bruce Holst, vice president for botany at Selby Gardens. “During these times, we encourage citizens to explore their backyards and submit their findings to the project. It is a wonderful learning opportunity.”
Selby Gardens staff members Lisa Dailey and Sean Patten will teach the community about the project and iNaturalist.
Selby Gardens will take part in EcoQuests — challenges “to encourage people to hunt for a particular genus or species and conduct ‘bioblitzes’ where staff will work with citizens to document as much as possible in a particular natural area, especially plants,” the news release states.
“It will be another avenue through which we can work toward creating comfort in nature with our community partners,” said Jeannie Perales, Selby Gardens’ vice president for museum exhibits, learning, and engagement. “We hope that the iNaturalist app helps people realize that their handheld devices can be used as tools for engaging in the natural world around them.”
“Understanding where a plant grows in Sarasota or Manatee County—or anywhere on Earth—is critical for informed and effective conservation,” Holst said. “And having a general population that knows about and learns to appreciate nature can create a more powerful force to promote conservation ideals.”
For more information, visit selby.org.
