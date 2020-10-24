VENICE — When she retired from teaching in 2018, Alice White gave herself a year to decide whether to run for the Sarasota County Commission.
After 30 years of community service in North Port, she decided that an open seat in District 5 presented “the chance to have a true representative” for her adoptive hometown.
White, a Democrat, faces Republican Ron Cutsinger, of Englewood, in the Nov. 3 election to represent part of South Venice, the Sarasota County portion of Englewood and most of North Port.
White is known as an environmental advocate and the founder of People for Trees in 1997 but she pointed out that those causes have had her deeply involved in local politics for decades.
“If I see a need, I figure out how to get it done,” she said.
She was able to use connections she’d made through two businesses she started: Welcome to North Port, a sort of welcome wagon in which she affiliated with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, and Coffee Cafe.
“All of those were learning experiences,” she said.
People for Trees began as six people meeting in the North Port library in 1997 and grew to a 501©3 nonprofits with more than 300 members, she said.
It puts on programs and hosts events in addition to putting trees in the ground all over the area.
“I know how to interact with people and get things done,” she said.
Branching out personally, she got involved in North Port and county planning issues. She got acquainted with codes and what decision-making bodies can and can’t do.
“You really can’t oppose a development just for the sake of opposing it,” she said.
She also took on the North Port City Commission to get an initiative protecting trees on the ballot in 2002. She won that fight but the initiative was voted down at the height of the building boom in the area, she said.
As an observer over the years, she said “it didn’t seem that our government was for the people anymore.”
Instead, the focus had shifted to economic development.
“You need that, but not only that,” she said. “It should be, ‘what are the needs of the people’ first,” she said.
She also said she didn’t see any vision from the County Commission.
“If the quality of life degrades,” she said, “people won’t want to live here.
Some won’t be able to live here if the shortage of affordable housing isn’t addressed, White said.
She would also push for impact fees to be collected at 100%, she said.
“I’ve never seen a poor developer,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.