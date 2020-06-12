White privilege by Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News, NY Jun 12, 2020 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email White privilege: June 7, 2020 White privilege by Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News, NY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Doctor: COVID-19 is lurking; wear a mask Venice jumps in national poll Bridge stink: It's about the guano 'This was definitely a tornado' Worker, car passenger hurt in U.S. 41 wreck Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Doctor: COVID-19 is lurking; wear a mask Venice jumps in national poll Bridge stink: It's about the guano 'This was definitely a tornado' Worker, car passenger hurt in U.S. 41 wreck Featured Businesses The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Pat Walker, Remax Anchor Realty 941-276-4674 Website Leonard's Roofing 941-488-7478 Website Venice Golf Center 2371 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 941-497-7910 Website GES General & Plumbing Contractor Charlotte & Desoto County 941-626-2454 North Port Acupuncture 14888 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-1500 Website DP`s Ability Tree Service 941-889-8147 Gulf Coast Rescreen 941-536-7529 Website John's Rescreening 941-883-1381 The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Currently Open Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.