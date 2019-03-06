Next time you are ordering wine at a restaurant or buying a bottle at the store, ask or look for a Grüner Veltliner. This is a white wine grape that is predominantly grown in Austria and is comparable to a Sauvignon Blanc, yet a little more interesting. It has crispness with green apple, citrus, and pepper attributes, tart yet approachable and perfect for sipping in the springtime and in the warm summer months ahead.
This is a great food-pairing wine and goes well with a range of Florida-friendly cuisines such as salads, asparagus, fish and poultry, and if you want to branch out, try it with Thai or spicy Asian dishes.
Think of this wine as Sauvignon Blanc’s racier sister. Acidity and minerality lend structure and body. The color is a light straw yellow and sometimes tinged a bit green. There is pepper on the nose and some soft stone fruits can be detected alongside lime and other citrus fruits. The description may sound a bit on the harsh side, but welcome this wine in and you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
Recently winemaker Michael Huber, from Huber Wines in Austria, was in town to show the wines from their 10th-generation family winery. Two types of Grüner Veltiner were presented. During his visit Huber participated in a wine dinner at Vino Loco Wine & Tapas Bar in Englewood. The Huber Terrassen Grüner Veltliner from the Traisental wine growing region was paired with the first course of smoked salmon wrapped asparagus. The two went beautifully well together.
The winery was founded in 1648 and is now run by brothers Markus and Michael. These are small production wines farmed with care using sustainable and organic practices. The vineyards are about 50 miles west of Vienna and the grapes grow in warm days and cool nights. While other varietals are grown in this area of the country, Grüner Veltliner is the region’s leading grape.
Grüner Veltliners are available in a wide price range and, like most other wines, cost is affected by whether the grapes are estate grown or purchased from other vineyards, vineyard and grape-growing practices, yields available, etc. Huber presented two types of Gruner Veltliners. Terrassen, which was served at the wine dinner, is made with 100 precent estate-grown fruit. They also make a first-tier wine made under the label Hugo, from which they source the grapes. Both were very good.
While it’s easy to stick with familiar favorites, it is fun and enriching to branch out a little. There are a world of wines out there that are more accessible then we know. Expanding the palette by trying new wines is a way to experience different countries and cultures without leaving home.
Nicole Carbon is Level 2 Award in Wines certified from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). She is a freelance editor and writer based in Sarasota. If you have any questions or comments you may email her at carbonnicole@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram @NicCarbon, Facebook @Nicole.Carbon, and Twitter @NicCarbon.
