Venice is a city with such an amazing history that it takes multiple organizations to preserve it and tell it.
Sometimes there is overlap and oftentimes there is confusion among the public as to who is who and who is doing what. It reminds me of that old Abbott and Costello comedy bit where Who is on first and I Don’t Know plays third base — a lot of confusion.
So here is a breakdown of who is on history in Venice.
Venice Division of Historical Resources
The City of Venice is proud enough of its past that there is a division within Public Works that is devoted to that. Its mission is to collect, preserve and interpret historical and prehistorical material relating to the City of Venice and its neighboring communities. The Division operates the Venice Museum housed in the former Triangle Inn and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Local Register of Historic Places. Here is where you go to learn about Venice’s history.
The latest addition is the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center. Located on Milan Avenue, it is the place to go to research Venice’s past. The City’s beloved Old Betsy also falls under the division. Private funding is currently being raised to build a new home for her on the Cultural Campus.
The division also works with Venice Heritage, Inc. (VHI) to restore the Lord-Higel House behind City Hall. The division also deals with historic preservation in the City and, just for good measure, also oversees public art.
Venice Heritage, Inc.
Venice Heritage is the child of two previous nonprofit groups in Venice: the Triangle Inn Association and Friends of the Lord-Higel House. Although it may not be appropriate to call them a child as they celebrate their 25th Anniversary this year. The role of this membership-supported group is to promote and protect the heritage of greater Venice, preserve the John Nolen Plan, restore and maintain the Lord-Higel House that is listed in the Local Register of Historic Places, maintain and enhance the historic Triangle Inn, and educate the public about the history of Venice.
They accomplish this through a number of ways. Trolley tours are operated by VHI in the winter and fall, they collaborated with Venice Main Street to place those John Nolen Plan street topper signs you see in the historic areas, and they host the annual Book Fair and Writer’s Festival in West Blalock Park.
Venice Area Historical Society
The Venice Area Historical Society (VAHS) was formed in 1991 to promote a public awareness and understanding of the historic heritage of Florida, Sarasota County, and the Venice area, within the context of our nation’s history, and to encourage inquiry and research into this history.
This nonprofit is known primarily for operating the museum at the Venice Train Depot. Beautifully restored by Sarasota County, this property also sits in the Local and National Registers of Historic Places. Every fall and spring, VAHS holds the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series with each season focusing on a specific topic. The current big project for this membership-supported group is the restoration of a Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus Car. Once completed, it will help to tell the story of the famous circus and the people who worked there.
Venice Main Street
Venice Main Street (VMS) isn’t just about promoting Venice and holding events downtown—although those are great fun! They work to keep the historic downtown economically viable and enticing for locals and tourists. A healthy historic downtown means preservation of the buildings that make up that downtown. VMS protects the heart of what makes Venice, Venice.
As you can see, a city with a great history has many organizations working to save it and tell it. Don’t worry if it is still confusing to you.
If you happen to reach the historical society when you meant to contact the museum, we’re all good at passing messages along and helping you know who is on first.
