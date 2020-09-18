VENICE — An official with RREMC — the operation that owned some more than 40 Denny’s restaurants in three states — says, perhaps not surprisingly, the economics of COVID-19 led to the closure of a Denny’s in Venice.
It also led to the shuttering of IHOP in South Venice earlier this spring.
John C. Metz, president and CEO of RREMC Restaurants, sent an email recently about the closure of Denny’s restaurant at 1763 S. Tamiami Trail near Lowes — on behalf of the owners.
“We sold this Denny’s in August of 2019 to an operator who had been an IHOP operator and unfortunately Denny’s did not approve him for a Denny’s franchise,” it said. “We therefore bought the unit back from him when it was clear that Denny’s would not allow him to operate as a Denny’s.”
His email indicates timing wasn’t great.
“When we bought it back it was in April in the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic and we made the decision to permanently close this location,” it said.
His email notes restaurants like Denny’s, IHOP, Applebees and TGI-Fridays “have been seriously affected by the restrictions placed on their capacity” because of COVID-19.
“Many of these full service, sit-down restaurants will close before this crisis is over. Unfortunately, this Denny’s was one of the first to go,” Metz writes. “After this crisis is over there may be opportunity to reopen some of these closed locations, but only time will tell.”
This gloomy forecast may have been seen in March, with the closure of the South Venice IHOP restaurant at 4369 South Tamiami Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.