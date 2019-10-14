VENICE — The Wildlife Center of Venice is celebrating its 15 years of existence with an upscale experience.
A sold out event takes place Friday night at Signature Events & Catering in Sarasota.
For the last 15 years, The Wildlife Center of Venice has been working relentlessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and release animals back into the wild.
Last year, the center saved more than 5,000 animals, including American bald eagles, bobcats and gopher tortoises.
The center receives 75 to 100 calls per day, stressing the need of volunteers, according to officials.
“We have about five staff right now, and about 125 to 150 volunteers,” said Pam DeFouw, the director of the center. “This is definitely a volunteer-based organization and they do everything from rescuing and transporting, to the daily cleaning and feeding of the animals...Every avenue of our organization incorporates volunteers.”
The Wildlife Center of Venice is a nonprofit on 5-acres off Border Road. The property, still owned by an original co-founder, consists of separate squirrel and raccoon habitats, a songbird aviary, pre-existing animal barns, wildlife hutches and a pond for waterfowl restoration.
“Our goal is focused on giving the animals the lowest amount of stress possible,” DeFouw said. “Everything that we do closely mimics the animals’ natural environment, which is necessary if they are set to be released.”
The remote area in which the center is located plays a big part in keeping the animals as close to their natural habitats possible, while still getting the rehabilitation they need, she said.
Mellonie Smicklas, 77, a volunteer at The Wildlife Center of Venice, praised the center for its selfless work.
“I have never met a group of more loving, wholesome people in my life,” she said. “It doesn’t matter when or where; these people will climb the tallest tree or cross the largest ocean to rescue an animal.”
Robert Hague, a former volunteer who now attends college, said the center was important for him growing up.
“Volunteering there taught me that hard work is rewarded,” he said. “Watching an animal with severe injuries make a full recovery is astonishing... there’s no better reward than that.”
