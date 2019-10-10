VENICE — Nearing 70, Earl Midlam has been caretaker for more than 50 years of the city of Venice’s first fire truck, a 1926 American LaFrance pumper affectionately named “Old Betsy.”
He announced his ideas for the future of the 94-year-old truck to have a permanent home before the city’s 100th anniversary in 2023.
“We want to construct a building to keep it by the Community Center Cultural Campus,” Midlam said. “Several local people have expressed an interest in this project. Currently a builder is running some numbers for me and we have two sites we are looking at where it would fit.”
Those locations are next to the Triangle Inn and the Julia Cousins Laning building, he explained. The move is necessary as it may have to vacate the existing city building. The truck must be out where the public can see it, Midlam said.
Essentially it has to be a hurricane-proof building with windows, air conditioning and secured with TV cameras.
There is a 501c account with Venice Heritage for “Old Betsy.” There is already an account with some additional funds Midlam has been collecting over the years.
The truck has been appraised at $68,000 and will qualify for some state grants.
Owned by the city of Venice, the fire truck has served the city since 1926.
It saved people’s lives and homes in Venice, Englewood and North Port until retiring in 1968. Because of its age, during off-season, it is raised on jacks to protect the wheels and tires, and water is run through it to test the pumps periodically.
A native of Venice, Midlam graduated Venice High School in the class of 1970 and went on to study at Florida Fire College and then to St. Pete Junior College Fire. He began an 18-year career with Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department, followed by eight years as a city firefighter.
He later worked for 20 years in the Venice hospital orthopedic department, retiring to become a city councilman.
It appeared nobody had any interest in “Old Betsy” so he decided to become its caretaker.
In 2012, after raising $31,000 for its restoration, he took the truck on a trailer to the Florida prison in Daytona Beach. There, 40 prisoners worked daily to restore it, stripping it down to original frame. Reassembling and painting it before fitting all new tires. Midlam then drove it in the city’s 85th anniversary celebrations.
“I am the only driver,” Midlam said. “It is rough riding, there are no gauges so I guess the mileage and speed. It had a top speed of 40 mph, but now I keep it under 20 mph to avoid the 1919 hand-carved spokes breaking up. When it reaches its centenary there will be a big city celebration.”
Had he not taken care of it for 50 years, it would have been gone long ago.
Regarded as the city’s ambassador, Midlam said the name originated from Bessy, a retired firefighter’s wife, but for some reason ended up as “Old Betsy.”
