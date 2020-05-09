VENICE — West Venice Avenue restaurants may receive some help dealing with continuing restrictions on operations next week.
The Venice City Council will discuss whether to close one or both of the eastbound lanes of the road to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor dining space temporarily.
Reaction to the proposal from businesses along the street are mixed.
Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxed his ban on indoor dining effective this week but limited restaurants to operating at no more than 25% of their indoor capacity. The only limit on outdoor seating, however, is that tables be at least 6 feet apart.
Citing a story in Food & Wine magazine, former City Council Member Ed Taylor emailed Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom to suggest temporarily closing the eastbound lanes and to allow restaurants to add or expand outdoor seating and still comply with the 6-foot rule.
Newsom forwarded the email to City Manager Ed Lavallee and Mayor Ron Feinsod, who replied that “I’m for anything that helps our merchants.”
Emails to the mayor and Council about the idea have been mostly in favor of it, though one merchant expressed a concern for her business.
Deborah Iversen, owner of Deborah’s Quilt Basket, 337 W. Venice Ave., saw what a lack of storefront parking did during the downtown beautification project concluded last year.
While the work was going on “most of my customers did not park and walk when we had street closures,” she wrote. “Retailers need customers who find it convenient to access their favorite retail store.”
That’s the major, but not only, objection raised by other merchants who oppose closing the road — including some restaurant owners.
“We do mostly take out, with parking right outside,” said Hour Yam, owner of Bushido Sushi. “Don’t take away our parking.”
Roger Gibson, owner of Venice Stationers, noted that while restaurants have struggled, businesses like his didn’t get to be open at all.
“They’ve been generating revenue. We didn’t have that opportunity,” he said. “I don’t want to have the parking taken away. People count on that street parking. They don’t like to walk far, or can’t.”
Kurt Hack, of Things I Like, also said that customers want to park near where they’re shopping but echoed a suggestion Iversen raised: Close the street for dinner service only.
“If it was in the evening, it wouldn’t be a problem,” he said. “But not during the day.”
Paula Wesley, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, was skeptical about public interest in eating under the sun. A better idea, she said, would be to let restaurants have seating in front of adjacent businesses.
“While they’re eating they would be looking right into the storefront windows,” she said, and no parking would be lost.
“It’s certainly food for thought,” she said.
Filippo Villella, owner of Ristorante San Marco, said expanding outdoor dining now might not help much, “but if they do it, we’ll go for it.”
Several people said they’re willing to go along with anything that might bring in more restaurant patrons, who then turn into shoppers.
“We get our business from the restaurants,” said Jeff Mangrum, who owns Boutique by the Beach with his wife, Tricia. “Whatever is good for them is good for us. It’s a good thing psychologically to see people outside.”
Mike Ehik, of Celebration Corner, echoed that sentiment.
“If it’s good for restaurants, it’s good for other businesses here,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to get the economy open again.”
Even if it means losing parking spaces, said Mike Phillips, of Venice Avenue Creamery.
”If it’s going to help businesses, OK. It’s not like it’s season … we need to generate all the business we can.”
