Do voucher programs put public schools at risk?
Who pays for the voucher programs that drain funds from public schools? Apparently we the public taxpayers do, either directly or indirectly.
Now that the Supreme Court has lifted the ban on state aid to religious schools, supporters of Florida’s voucher programs must be celebrating. However, as a champion of public education, I have serious concerns. How do voucher programs work? Some call the myriad private schools “Schools Without Rules.”
For example, such schools are able to hire teachers who lack a college degree, discriminate against LGBTQ students, or teach a curriculum that denounces evolution, using illustrations in a science textbook that shows men and dinosaurs together.
Not all taxpayers bear the same burden of cost. In the largest current program, corporate donors save a bundle. As Carol Lerner of Protect Our Public Schools Manasota, says: “The Tax Credit Scholarship program (which is the main way school vouchers are funded in Florida) is now a $1 billion program which allows corporations to “donate” any taxes owed to a nonprofit, mostly the nonprofit Step Up For Students — headed by the Tampa-based billionaire venture capitalist, John Kirtley, a protégé of Betsy DeVos — which then doles out the “scholarship” vouchers to students.
It is a dollar for dollar tax credit.
For example, if a company owes $5-million in corporate taxes, they can “donate” that $5 million to Step Up For Students with the Florida treasury’s blessing. Rather than the $5 million going to Florida’s treasury to pay for education, health care, infrastructure, etc., it goes to pay for school vouchers to mostly religious private schools.”
Lerner also said, “If the tax credit vouchers did not exist and all that money went to education, a billion dollars would have meant a half-decent raise for all school staff rather than the current inspirational raise for beginning teachers.”
The latest state-sponsored voucher program passed in 2019 is even more disturbing. Now with the new Supreme Court ruling, the state can fund private schools directly from the state treasury.
It is disheartening that Florida’s public schools rank 45th in the nation in K-12 spending. That rank may keep falling as funds for education are diverted to private schools. It is also disheartening to learn that funds from the daisy-chain of PACs Eric Robinson manages, go to Florida state legislators who promote voucher programs.
We need to strengthen public education, not continue to weaken our public schools, while privatizing education through voucher programs. It is of concern that both School Board candidates Eric Robinson and Karen Rose seem content with promoting voucher programs that benefit private schools and drain funds from our public schools.
By contrast, School Board candidates Tom Edwards and David Graham are committed to supporting public education, and opposing private school voucher programs. They will work to keep strengthening our public schools. That sounds good to me.
If you want to make sure your tax dollars support high quality public education with competitive salaries for all teachers and staff, please consider that when you vote Aug. 18 for School Board candidates. Otherwise, who pays for voucher programs for private and religious schools? You do.
