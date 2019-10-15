Do we really want botched redistricting in 2019?
Despite comments by one commissioner that the Oct. 7 County Commission discussion on redistricting was “a good meeting,” it was far from that. It was a mess.
After two hours of hard questions to the commissioners from concerned citizens and Commissioner (Christian) Ziegler (the only commissioner to vote against redistricting in 2019), and pointed questions from Commissioner (Charles) Hines, and vague answers from the consultant, Mr. (Kurt) Spitzer, it was clear that the attempts to cobble together information to justify redistricting Sarasota County in 2019 are seriously flawed and designed for one purpose: to protect a sitting commissioner — Michael Moran.
The new “Smith” map that the commissioners will consider was actually created by an ex-GOP chairman who pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony and then convicted of a first misdemeanor in a political dirty trick to shut out a slow-growth GOP candidate from the commission election in 2012. Can we believe that the new map in 2019 will not be rigged to shut out opponents of Moran in 2020?
Most important: Any map based on the Spitzer data will apparently be fatally flawed. The front-page Sarasota Herald-Tribune article of Sept. 29 cited several major errors in data, including artificially inflated numbers for North Port’s West Villages — 1,600+ added onto their already increased estimated population — and 66 census blocks all over the county with only children under the age of 18, and no whites, blacks, or Hispanics.
That makes no sense at all.
Subcontractor Richard Doty from the Bureau of Economic and Business Research who produced that data — under the tight timeline imposed by the County Commission — said up front “Wait until 2021 because there’s no good way to do it; that was my flat-out response.”
R.N. Collins, a Sarasota County resident, economist and expert in GIS software, who scrutinized Spitzer’s population data, said there are more than “1,000 serious flaws” that render the population estimates from Spitzer “useless.”
Collins also said he found “a systematic under-estimation of the Hispanic population that leads to diluted minority voting power.”
“There’s a systematic underestimation of North County populations. There’s a systematic overestimation of South County populations. They do not and cannot even themselves out.” As he spoke to the Commissioners, he concluded by adding “If you use these estimations, you are telling us that you believe 25% margins of error do not matter.”
Commissioner Charles Hines opined that “the worst-case scenario would be (that) what we did here potentially is worse” than waiting until after the 2020 Census.
It is clear that waiting until after the 2020 census to redistrict is the prudent thing to do.
We don’t need botched redistricting in 2019 that preserves false data for all districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.