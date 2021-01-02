A Christian is a person who has confessed with his mouth that the Father, Son and Holy Spirit are Lord. They also believe in their heart that Jesus Christ was raised from the dead.
A caring person is one who has compassion and empathy for people in true need. A person who does not judge the person who needs help. Rather a caring person has empathy and takes action to meet that need. The Caring Christians of the Suncoast are joining together in 2021. Whenever there is an opportunity, we should do good to everyone, especially to those in the family of Faith.
We are calling all Caring Christians to join free at onechristwoncity.com. You will not be asked for money. One Christ Won City will receive and verify authentic needs along the Suncoast.
OCWC has been blessed for more than a decade of favor from our Lord. We have given the Suncoast a conscience for God, we have led people to know Jesus Christ, we have strengthened our churches and we have assisted our churches with social, moral and spiritual responsibilities. We have helped in the baptism of hundreds, gathered thousands to pray together, helped collect a million pounds of food, hundreds of appliances and other furniture have been given away, several cars have been donated and thousands of volunteer hours have been given by our students.
We believe 2021 will see more people need help. Some of this help will be for widows, veterans, single parents, children, schools, non-profits, the lost, the lonely and the forgotten.
The verified need will be emailed to all Caring Christians. You will not be obligated to meet any needs. Just meet the need you can. You can decide, who to help, how to help, why to help and when to help. We have hope for all in 2021. We are reminded that we are God’s masterpiece. He created us anew in Jesus Christ, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.
If you have a question, email jimfouby@gmail.com or call him at 941-223-1771.
Thank you for signing up and stepping up to help others in 2021.
