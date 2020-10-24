VENICE — Bill Willson spent about 10 years preparing himself to run for a seat on the Venice City Council in 2004.
He didn’t have to reinvent that wheel to get ready for a potential return to the Council this year.
He faces political newcomer Brian Kelly for the seat being vacated by Chuck Newsom, who isn’t running for re-election after one term.
The winner of the nonpartisan race will be decided Nov. 3.
Willson said serving on the city Planning Commission whetted his appetite to run for a Council seat again. It has also kept him up to date on many of the issues the Council deals with, since a lot of them run through the Commission first.
“I can hit the ground running,” he said.
And unlike someone without that experience, he knows both what he can and can’t do as a Council member, he said.
“Florida is an extremely strong property rights state,” he said, and a seat on the Council isn’t the place for on-the-job training.
He said he would have voted for the city’s mask ordinance the first time it came up but if it had been voted down, he’d have opposed revisiting the issue.
He lauded recent Councils for the improvements they’ve overseen “without breaking the bank” — downtown beautification, the new public safety facility and a new fire station under construction.
The city probably won’t be able to undertake such projects next year, though, as the impact of the pandemic filters through, he said.
The budget is relatively unscathed by the virus so far, he said, because the city budgets conservatively, “the way I run my personal finances.”
If cuts become necessary, “there’s always some fat in a budget,” he said.
Willson said that affordable housing and red tide are recurring issues and the city can’t fix either of them alone.
Building a stronger relationship with Sarasota County will help on both fronts, he said.
He said he questioned whether the city should take over emergency medical services from the county but now that it has happened he’s very confident it was the right thing to do.
He supports a bigger role for Council members in board appointments, he said.
