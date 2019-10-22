SARASOTA — While the sight of homes along a now undeveloped stretch of River Road is still a ways off, planning for the project continues.
In July, the applicant for the proposed Winchester Ranch, Winchester Florida Ranch LLLP, filed a draft critical area plan with Sarasota County planners for review. According to county planner Steve Kirk, that draft is now undergoing a completeness review.
The project calls for the development of 10,600 homes on 3,660 acres within the West Villages Improvement District.
The filing of the critical area plan, Kirk emphasized, is just the first step in what is a long process that will include many opportunities for the public to weigh in and offer comments on the finer details.
The process began in September 2018 when county commissioners approved the boundaries. During that discussion, Marty Black, the general manager of West Villages, indicated the proposed development would be integrated into West Villages.
As depicted on the concept plan in the planning documents, the development would bring some possibly helpful changes to the road network in the area. Those changes could provide an alternative to River Road for which the chances of improvement between Winchester Boulevard and U.S. 41 remain distant.
If the concept map is followed, Winchester Boulevard would be extended westward, meeting an extension of West Villages Parkway and continuing eastward to meet Keyway Road. Drivers could take that route to U.S. 41 or Manasota Beach in the future.
The map also depicts Gissinger Road providing a connection from River Road to Preto Boulevard, which also allows an alternative route to River Road.
Once the completeness review is finished, Kirk indicated, public hearings, most likely next year, would take place before the county’s planning commission and the county commission itself to approve the critical area plan.
