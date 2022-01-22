topical 'Window shopping' for a local nonprofit Venice Area Chamber hosts event that grew 2-fold over last year By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jan 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over 30 local nonprofit organizations set up booths to seek potential volunteers during a nonprofit rally at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — To help residents learn about the many local volunteer opportunities, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce held a nonprofit rally on Friday."The goal for me is that every organization get a volunteer," said Kathy Lehner, the president and CEO of Venice Chamber.Over 30 nonprofit booths, including Big Brothers Big Sisters and Women's Resource Center, were lined up in the chamber parking lot for residents to explore the different options for volunteering.Lehner said in the second year holding the event, there was a waitlist for the nonprofits and the amount of booths almost doubled from the last year's event. Potential volunteers visited different local nonprofits including The Warehouse and Family Promise of South Sarasota County during a nonprofit rally at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON It was created to show new residents and retirees ways to get involved with the community while helping the local nonprofits obtain new volunteers."It's like window shopping," Lehner said.She said the event helped introduce people in the community to the various nonprofits and kept the community connected."A strong nonprofit community means we have a strong business community," Lehner said. Those two go "hand in hand," she said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Clarity needed on what's a private beach Ever see Siesta Beach sand? There is a lesson there Story on proposed 598 new homes is week's most-read Boat rescue experts The danger of living next to a golf course Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Clarity needed on what's a private beach Ever see Siesta Beach sand? There is a lesson there Story on proposed 598 new homes is week's most-read Boat rescue experts The danger of living next to a golf course Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.