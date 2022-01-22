Venice Chamber nonprofit rally booths

Over 30 local nonprofit organizations set up booths to seek potential volunteers during a nonprofit rally at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

VENICE — To help residents learn about the many local volunteer opportunities, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce held a nonprofit rally on Friday.

"The goal for me is that every organization get a volunteer," said Kathy Lehner, the president and CEO of Venice Chamber.

Over 30 nonprofit booths, including Big Brothers Big Sisters and Women's Resource Center,  were lined up in the chamber parking lot for residents to explore the different options for volunteering.

Lehner said in the second year holding the event, there was a waitlist for the nonprofits and the amount of booths almost doubled from the last year's event.

Potential volunteers visited different local nonprofits including The Warehouse and Family Promise of South Sarasota County during a nonprofit rally at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

It was created to show new residents and retirees ways to get involved with the community while helping the local nonprofits obtain new volunteers.

"It's like window shopping," Lehner said.

She said the event helped introduce people in the community to the various nonprofits and kept the community connected.

"A strong nonprofit community means we have a strong business community," Lehner said. Those two go "hand in hand," she said.

