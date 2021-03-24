VENICE — Following more than 40 years meeting and making friends as owners of the Crow’s Nest, Steve and Cheri Harner are once again in business in Venice.
The couple had sold Crow’s Nest and were semi-retired.
But their passion for wine led them to open the online e-commerce Casey Key Collector Wine about three years ago.
Having the opportunity to enlarge their wine store, they opened Casey Key Collector Wine, a boutique wine shop and wine bar, at 266 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice.
The basis of the e-commerce business was the collection of 1,000 different wine selections accumulated when Harner owned the Crow’s Nest Marina Restaurant, which he co-founded in 1976 and sold in 2017.
“We want to develop a neighborhood operation focused on wine with the interaction with guests in the Wine Bar,” Cheri Harner said. “Available will be a continuing rotation of 25 wines by the glass with the option to buy any one of our hundreds of wines at retail price paying a corkage fee if you like to consume it in the wine bar.”
Wines are served in Riedel glassware and a dual temperature cooler insures white and rose wines are served at the optimal 40 degrees and reds at 60 degrees. Argon gas keeps open wines fresh for many days.
It is not a restaurant, Steve Harner said, but snacks are available.
A limited draft beer selection, espresso and cappuccino is available. Live entertainment is not planned, but there are two video monitors focused on wine service.
With wine knowledgeable, hospitality focused staff eventually, wine education and public or private wine tastings will be offered.
Personal wine lockers are for lease in the temperature controlled and alarm monitored “cellar” with generator back up.
Initially hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Retail purchases made online anytime at ckcollectorwine.com can be picked up by appointment, call 941-480-1866.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.