VENICE - The Venice airport and skies above are home to planes like the ones here from 1943-45
The Consolidated B-24 Liberator, P-51 Mustang and North American B-25 Mitchell are on display - along with flights - for a price.
They arrived Thursday and stay through Sunday at Venice Municipal Airport. The planes are being hosted by Suncoast Air Center, 400 E. Airport Ave., Venice.
The B-24 is the last B-24 still flying.
Because the Mustang visiting Venice is a rare two-seater, those who are interested can purchase “stick time” of either 30 minutes for $2,400 or an hour for $3,400.
Those interested also may purchase flights on the two larger planes for $475. Such flights are usually before and after the Collings Foundation hours.
Walk-through tours cost $10 per adult and $5 for children 12 and under.
To register for a flight, visit the Collings website at cfdn.org or call 800-568-8924. Reservations are not needed for the tours. Visit the planes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The planes will be at Fort Myers from Jan. 27-30 and at Naples from Jan. 30-Feb. 3.
For directions and information to any of these locations visit: cfdn.org or call 800-568-8924.
