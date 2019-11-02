When Venice was founded in 1926, visitors arrived by train, car and boat.
Within a decade, however, air travel featured prominently in the city’s growing vitality.
“It’s hard to imagine that barely three decades after the Wright brothers made their historic flight, aviation here in Venice was already becoming established,” said Clarke Pressley, president of the Venice Area Historical Society and a knowledgeable source on local aeronautical history. “A pivotal point in that evolution occurred with the creation of the first municipal airport.”
Although an emergency landing strip existed as early as 1927, the first recorded landing in Venice occurred on Jan. 13 of that year when pilot George Haldeman landed his open cockpit biplane on Nassau Street with a crate of fresh strawberries for guests of the Hotel Venice.
In 1935, a joint effort between the Civil Aeronautics Authority (precursor to the Federal Aviation Administration) and the Works Project Administration began construction of a grass-strip runway to serve the fledging community. The runway began just south of Venice Avenue and ended near what was then the city’s municipal golf course.
The area today is where the Intracoastal Waterway is located behind Venice High School. The land was donated by Dr. Fred Albee, famed orthopedic surgeon and himself an amateur pilot who was responsible for developing much of the property in the Venice-Nokomis area.
Concrete markers were added in January 1936 to identify the sod runway as more than just an emergency landing strip. A hangar with space for planes, offices, a flying school and repair shop were completed just three years later.
By 1939, Venice was continuing to recover from the Depression and the establishment of an airport promised economic opportunity. Although the airport had been known by other names such as the “Venice Municipal Airport” and “Downtown Airport,” the facility was formally dedicated on Jan. 23 as the Fred Albee Municipal Airport.
The occasion, at the Venice Country Club (present site of the Publix Shopping Center), was a gala occasion complete with speeches, a fish fry, parachute jumpers, stunt-men and skywriting.
The Venice Flying Club was also formed in 1939 and consisted of local flying enthusiasts and an instructor, H.J. “Doc” Chiddix, who provided courses on navigation, meteorology, maps, and map reading. James Darby served as the club’s first president.
Other founding members included such notables as Helga Roess-Siede, Venice’s city clerk from 1930 until 1952, local businessman George Hauser, and his daughter, Betty Hauser-Arnall, who would go on to become the city’s first historian. James Cousins, the son of former mayor Mitt Cousins and the older brother of philanthropist Julia Cousins-Laning, learned to fly at the airport, would serve as an instructor for RAF pilots in Florida during World War II, and later flew jets for Eastern Airlines.
In addition to his interest in flying, Albee also realized the advantage of having an airport nearby. He had purchased the former Park View Hotel, current site of the Post Office on Venice Avenue, in 1933 and converted it into an orthopedic hospital where his patients could rest and recuperate. He paid for his nephew, Steve Albee Jr. to take flying lessons and purchased a five-passenger Stinson Reliant airplane the young man could use to shuttle patients from all over the western hemisphere to his uncle’s medical center. Steve Jr. could also use the plane to ferry his aunt and uncle between Venice and their summer home in Colonia, New Jersey.
Glenn Stephens, a lifelong resident of Venice, was a young teenager during the airport’s heyday and remembers all of the activity that took place there. “Pilots would fly in for various airshow events, crop dusters would use the field, and then the members of the aviation club had their airplanes. Planes would be stacked up everywhere. It was a real hub of activity.”
The airshow events were always great fun, Stephens said. One activity the pilots engaged in was called the “bare butt” contest.
“Each pilot had to take off his pants, lay them on the ground beside his airplane, take off, and then fly around in circles to a height of a couple thousand feet. Each pilot would then kill the motor and dead-stick a landing on the runway so he could put his pants on. The pilot that landed closet to his pants won the contest.”
Stephens remembers another time when it was advertised that Batman was coming to the airport. “We all knew about Batman from the comic books, but what we didn’t know was there was to be a real bat man at the event.
“This one man won a prize and it was a free airplane ride. They took off and went way up. All of a sudden, he leaped out of the airplane and started falling. Everybody was screaming and hollering: ‘He fell out of the airplane and he’s going to die!’ Well, he got down to a certain altitude and he had webbing between his legs and also extending from his knees to his wrists. When he put his arms and legs out, he caught enough air that he started gliding all over the place and doing flip-flops. Batman really flew that day.”
Perhaps one of the greatest pranks that ever occurred, however, was in the middle of a baseball game, Stephens recalled.
“There was a city baseball field about where Babe’s Hardware is today,” he said. “The grandstand stood about 60 feet from East Venice Avenue and people would come from all over to cheer the home team. To encourage attendance at every ballgame, they would have a lottery giveaway at some point, usually about the seventh inning. Perhaps a grocery store would donate five pounds of sugar or a gas station would contribute a couple gallons of gas. The umpire would draw a ticket stub out of a hat and whoever was holding the winning ticket would get the prize.
“One day, up in the northeastern corner of the grandstand, sat a young lady dressed like a million dollars. At the appropriate time, they drew the winning ticket and it was hers. The prize was a free airplane ride. At that time, the plane could come off the runway, through left field, and taxi right onto the ball diamond. (Arthur) Doc Davis was a licensed pilot who ran the Rexall Drugstore at that time. She got into the airplane and this was the kind where you had to spin the prop by hand. No electric starter. Doc walked around to the front of the plane and spun the prop a few times but nothing happened. Then, he spun it again, the engine started and instantly went to full-throttle. Doc laid flat on the ground as the plane taxied over him, and started toward the runway.
“The tail was whipping back and forth and, as the plane picked up speed, it would bounce into the air and then back onto the ground, all kinds of crazy things like that. It got up to several hundred feet in the air when it suddenly turned and dove over the grandstand. It cut to the east and made several loops around the water tower. One man said, ‘We’ve got to do something about that’ and got a gun out of his truck. The police interceded and he didn’t get to use his gun. In the meantime, Doc seemed all out of it. Of course, we didn’t realize at that point that the whole thing was put on.
“After all the acrobatics, the plane landed and taxied back to the ball diamond. They ran out and opened the door and guess who got out? Julia Laning’s brother, Jimmy Cousins! They really pulled it off because he was flying so erratic which, of course, he could do.”
In 1942, with America engaged in war with Germany, Army Colonel A.M. Nicholson landed at Albee Airport to look at property south of the city that might serve as a training base for pilots. The Venice Army Air Base was built on 1,660 acres of land there, sold to the government by Finn Casperson. After the war, the base was turned over to the City of Venice and converted to a civilian airport in 1946. The two airports co-existed until the mid-1950s when the Sarasota County School Board acquired the Albee Airport land to construct a new Venice High School on the property.
