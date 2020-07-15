VENICE — It pays to read, play and win with Sun newspapers.
From June 1 through June 30, 22 Miami Avenue businesses came together to offer one lucky winner a chance to win $1,000 shopping spree.
The winner was Heidi Beaudine, of Rotonda West.
Miami Avenue businesses who participated included:
• Abby’s on Miami
• Art Escape Gallery
• Aura Organic Spa
• Bodrum
• Burgundy Square Café
• COLAB Venice
• Coppola Artistic
• Crate & Marrow
• Creative Nails & Beyond
• DP Fitness & Wellness
• Earth Treasures
• FiFi’s Fine Apparel
• Island Ice on Miami Ave
• Island Organics
• Island Way Boutique
• Mother’s Cupboard Spice Shoppe
• NEST
• PrisSea Paws
• The Artful Gem
• Venice Island Coffee
• Venice Sign Shop
• Wild Thang Boutique
