VENICE — It pays to read, play and win with Sun newspapers.

From June 1 through June 30, 22 Miami Avenue businesses came together to offer one lucky winner a chance to win $1,000 shopping spree.

The winner was Heidi Beaudine, of Rotonda West.

Miami Avenue businesses who participated included:

• Abby’s on Miami

• Art Escape Gallery

• Aura Organic Spa

• Bodrum

• Burgundy Square Café

• COLAB Venice

• Coppola Artistic

• Crate & Marrow

• Creative Nails & Beyond

• DP Fitness & Wellness

• Earth Treasures

• FiFi’s Fine Apparel

• Island Ice on Miami Ave

• Island Organics

• Island Way Boutique

• Mother’s Cupboard Spice Shoppe

• NEST

• PrisSea Paws

• The Artful Gem

• Venice Island Coffee

• Venice Sign Shop

• Wild Thang Boutique

