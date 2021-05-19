NOKOMIS — It is not uncommon to be plagued daily with annoying calls relating to everything from health to extended car warranties.
Because of that, it is no wonder Jim Wittershelm had quick doubts when he answered the telephone and the caller asked: “Are you Jim? You have won a car in the Rotary Club competition.”
His first thought: It must be a crank call — and then he realized Rotary was mentioned.
“Yes, I remember buying two tickets, as I was a Rotarian for 27 years in a Northern Club so I continue to support the organization,” he said. “It is the first car I have ever won and replaces a 10-year-old vehicle.”
The prize was a silver 2021 Ford Escape SUV, according to Billy Curry, owner of Mathews Curry Ford in Nokomis who supplied the vehicle.
Jim and Mary Wittershelm, of Corte Del Rosa, have lived for seven years on the on the island of Venice because they like the people the historic island stores and restaurants
Matthew Britton, president of Venice Nokomis Rotary Club, explained this year that — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Club Art Festival and Toast to Venice fundraising events did not take place.
Annually attendees generously help the club raise funds toward their $50,000 for their Investment in Youth program.
“This year it was decided to have the big fundraiser for the car,” he said.
He thanked Matthews Curry Ford for supplying the vehicle.
“I want to thank the people of this community for their very generous support to members who sold more than 1,000 tickets,” he said.
The second prize winner Jay Kasmark won $5,000 and third prizewinner Ernie Bogo of Tampa Avenue won $1,000.
