VENICE - St. Valentine and 45 American presidents are helping crowd the seasonal activities.
Beaches in the area were teaming with crowds this weekend as the combination of a Friday Valentine's Day and Monday's Presidents Day holidays gave inspiration, or excuse, to sneak in a quick vacation.
From Caspersen to Nokomis Beach along with parts north and south, hundreds of people were enjoying the sun and surf.
The Dodd family, of Arlington Heights, Ill., were among the people at the beach.
With teacher conferences underway earlier in the week, William Dodd said the family took advantage of the days off to get away from high temperatures 16 degrees in the Chicago area.
"We picked the right time," he said.
Venice Avenue was packed with people perusing and finding places to eat while traffic was crowded throughout the area.
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
