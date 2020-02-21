Venice cold weather shelter

The city of Venice is opening a cold weather shelter Friday night with temperatures expected to dip into the 40s. 

VENICE - The cities of Venice and Sarasota are opening up cold weather shelters as temperatures dip overnight.  

The Salvation Army, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, will open at 8 p.m. Friday and remain so until 8 a.m. Saturday. 

The Salvation Army's Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., in Sarasota, will be open tonight as well.

The low is set to be 47 degrees, according to a Weather Channel forecast.

