The 12th annual Mistletoe Ball was Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.

The event, hosted by the Homeless Coalition Foundation, raised funds for the coalition’s programs and services.

This year’s theme was “Winter Wonderland.”

With a goal of $20,000, more than $25,000 was raised in pledges during the event from the community and attendees, which is the most ever received, according to Charlotte County Homeless Coalition CEO Tina Figliuolo.

It will be about another week until final numbers for the event are in, to include money raised from tickets and the auction.

All net proceeds benefit the Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments