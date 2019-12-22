Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.