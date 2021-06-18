Venice police car
VENICE — A woman was allegedly thrown out of a vehicle at the intersection of Groveland Avenue and U.S. 41 on Thursday night, according to authorities.

She was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after complaining of a multitude of injuries, authorities said.

The woman was uncooperative to officers on the scene and while at the hospital.

Venice Police Department and North Port Police Department are investigating the incident, which was reported around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, along with the Department of Children and Families.

