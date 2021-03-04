Woman arrested for DUI manslaughter

VENICE — A Punta Gorda woman is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in December.
Olivia Hernandez, 37, of the 25000 block of Aysen Drive in Punta Gorda, was charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury and DUI with property damage when she was arrested Thursday and booked into Sarasota County Jail.
The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Division made the arrest "after an exhaustive criminal investigation," it said in a news release.
Around 10:40 p.m. Dec. 16, Hernandez was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 194.
"At the same time, a 2012 Nissan was traveling north on Interstate 75, in the vicinity of mile marker 194. The front left of the Hyundai collided with the front left of the Nissan," according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol. "The crash resulted in the untimely death of the Nissan driver (male, age 21 of Lauderdale Lakes) and serious injuries to the Nissan passenger (female, age 16 of Pembroke Pines)."
According to authorities, a toxicology examination showed Hernandez’s blood alcohol concentration level at a .133. The legal limit in Florida is .08.
She has no bond available, according to the booking sheet. Her arraignment is April 16.
