Sorry, an error occurred.
This week's top entertainment stories.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Chiniceia Trashae Carter
Authorities said late Thursday that four people were killed in a two-car crash near Mile Marker 209 in Sarasota along Interstate 75. An investigation is ongoing.
SARASOTA — After an investigation, a Lakeland woman was arrested for the four killed in an Interstate 75 crash on July 15.
Chiniceia Trashae Carter, 34, Lakeland, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with four counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI property damage.
Carter allegedly killed four people in a two-car crash on July 15 along I-75 near Mile Marker 209 in Sarasota, authorities said.
The four victims were considered pedestrians at the time of the crash, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate at 9:50 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the FHP, Carter was driving a sedan southbound. A pickup truck towing a trailer was disabled and on the right shoulder of the lane. It was unoccupied with a flat tire.
Carter “veered left onto the southbound paved shoulder,” according to the FHP.
Seven men were outside the second vehicle helping with a tire change, the news release said.
Her sedan struck four of the men, along with the right backside of the trailer.
The four men were pronounced dead at the scene; three other men were not struck.
The men who were killed were not identified by authorities due to Marsy's Law.
The men who were not struck were identified as two Fort Myers men, ages 19 and 21, and one man from Hialeah, age 22.
The sedan came to a rest in the southbound inside lane grass shoulder.
The driver and her passenger, a 32-year-old Lakeland man, were not injured.
The southbound lanes were shut down for more than six hours while the investigation began. It opened up about 3:30 a.m.
Carter is currently in custody with no bond and her arraignment is Oct. 22.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.