PUNTA GORDA — The former director of education at Crossroads Hope Academy has been arrested on multiple sex-related charges.
Reeghan Lynn Burgess, 30, Port Charlotte, was arrested Friday on six counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, authoritative figure soliciting sexual conduct with a student and interference with custody of a minor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
She was being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
Crossroads Hope Academy, in eastern Charlotte County, is a nonprofit home and school for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements which takes in children from around the region.
Crossroads Hope Academy Executive John Davidson said in a Saturday statement that staff members “brought concerns” forward about her behavior toward some students. The academy contacted the Child Abuse Hotline and put her on administrative leave, he said. She’s subsequently been fired, he said.
“Our primary responsibility at Crossroads Hope Academy is to keep our kids safe,” Davidson’s statement said. “The Florida Department of Children and Families requires extensive background screening before a potential employee is allowed to work at Crossroads. Nevertheless, we are always diligent in overseeing our staff and monitoring their interactions with our students.”
The statement said it was the first time in eight years that the home has faced the situation.
“We are shocked and saddened by the allegations and will cooperate with authorities, and we will continue to put the safety and well-being of our kids first,” Davidson said.
Burgess was employed for about five months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.