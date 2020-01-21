Police lights
VENICE - A woman died in a car crash Monday evening in a U.S. 41 Bypass construction zone.

June Armstrong, 78, of New York, was a passenger in a Toyota sedan when the driver attempted to turn into Via Veneto, a road going into Venice Isle Estates, when it was struck by an oncoming Ford pickup truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Ronald E. Armstrong, 81, of New York, was the driver of the 2005 Toyota who was driving southbound prior to attempting the left turn.

Corey Lee Arias, 28, of Nokomis, was northbound in the 2006 Ford truck. 

"(The Toyota) made a left turn from U.S. 41 in an attempt to enter onto Via Venento," a news release from FHP stated. "This action violated the right of way of (Arias' vehicle)."

The pickup truck struck the right side of the sedan.

June Armstrong was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health where she was pronounced dead. 

Ronald Armstrong suffered serious injuries and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Arias suffered minor injuries and taken to Venice Regional Bayfront for treatment.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation. 

