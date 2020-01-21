VENICE - A woman died in a car crash Monday evening in a U.S. 41 Bypass construction zone.
June Armstrong, 78, of New York, was a passenger in a Toyota sedan when the driver attempted to turn into Via Veneto, a road going into Venice Isle Estates, when it was struck by an oncoming Ford pickup truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Ronald E. Armstrong, 81, of New York, was the driver of the 2005 Toyota who was driving southbound prior to attempting the left turn.
Corey Lee Arias, 28, of Nokomis, was northbound in the 2006 Ford truck.
"(The Toyota) made a left turn from U.S. 41 in an attempt to enter onto Via Venento," a news release from FHP stated. "This action violated the right of way of (Arias' vehicle)."
The pickup truck struck the right side of the sedan.
June Armstrong was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health where she was pronounced dead.
Ronald Armstrong suffered serious injuries and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Arias suffered minor injuries and taken to Venice Regional Bayfront for treatment.
Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.