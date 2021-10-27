VENICE — For two years, Ann Gawthrop Landry and Pat Flynn Hodgkins had exchanged greetings while passing each other in the hallways and elevators of their apartment building in Aston Gardens.
However, on Sept. 13, they happened to sit with each other for dinner — and that dinner changed their lives.
Since the pandemic, Landry and Hodgkin’s apartment building only dined in the Aston Garden’s ballroom twice a week.
Landry said she was late going to dinner one night and didn’t see a place to sit. She asked Hodgkins and her husband Bruce Hodgkins if she could eat with them.
Once seated, she said she heard a New England accent while talking to the couple and asked where they were from.
“And that’s what started it,” Landry said.
Hodgkins said she was from New Jersey, to which Landry replied she was from Sparta, N.J.
“I said ‘Gee, my college roommate was from Sparta, New Jersey’,” Hodgkins said.
Bruce Hodgkins jokingly asked where Landry went to college. She said Montclair State College, now Montclair State University, in north New Jersey, where Hodgkins also attended.
Hodgkins spelled out her college roommates name, Ann Gawthrop.
“She (Landry) said that’s me,” Hodgkins said.
And just like that, two people who had been apart for decades were together again.
Landry mentioned that everybody in the dining room, including the servers and staff, were excited when the two made the connection.
“Her husband Bruce ... he just sat there and went from grinning to belly-laughing,” Landry said.
Not only were Landry and Hodgkins roommates for their freshman year of college, but Landry was also one of the bridesmaids in Hodgkins’ wedding in 1961.
“It’s amazing, we still can’t believe it ourselves,” Hodgkins said.
The two explained the moment was shocking, but it has been a good discovery.
“We could have gone on saying hello for who knows how long,” Hodgkins said.
After the wedding in 1961, they saw each other once or twice. However, the two drifted apart and “life gets in the way,” Hodgkins said.
Coincidentally after living in New Jersey, both Hodgkins and Landry lived in upstate New York at one point but never crossed paths there.
Before living in Aston Gardens, Hodgkins moved to Florida in the ‘90s while Landry retired to Englewood 12 years ago.
“Now that I know who she is, I can kind of see it,” Hodgkins said about the last time they saw each other.
Now accidentally finding each other in Venice, the two have a lot to talk about with reminiscing on college memories and catching up.
“When you live together and you have a good relationship with your roommates, it’s just sort of like we picked up where we left off,” Landry said.
Hodgkins and Landry have not found the time to really sit down and “chit-chat” yet, but were still just as happy as the day they made the connection.
“So the whole thing has just been fun,” Landry said.
