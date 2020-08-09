Women of the Moose 2020

From left, Kathy Leavitt, junior regent; Joanne Forman, secretary-treasurer; Karen Beadle recorder and Victoria Newman, senior regent.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE - Women of the Moose Lodge Venice Chapter 758 recently held its installation of its 2020-21 officers. 

The top officers are Victoria Newman, senior regent; Kathy Leavitt, junior regent; Joanne Forman, secretary-treasurer and Karen Beadle, recorder.

Other officers of the group include Mary Foster, activities, sports; Rebecca Powell, membership, retention, Karen Hall, application review committee and Mary Fiumara, audit.

Moose leadership for the local branch goes back to the 1980s, with Bruce Frei being the first governor of the unit in 1986 and Eleanor Wnorowski being the first senior regent in 1989.

The Moose Lodge 1308 is located at 111 North Auburn Road, in Venice.

