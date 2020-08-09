VENICE - Women of the Moose Lodge Venice Chapter 758 recently held its installation of its 2020-21 officers.
The top officers are Victoria Newman, senior regent; Kathy Leavitt, junior regent; Joanne Forman, secretary-treasurer and Karen Beadle, recorder.
Other officers of the group include Mary Foster, activities, sports; Rebecca Powell, membership, retention, Karen Hall, application review committee and Mary Fiumara, audit.
Moose leadership for the local branch goes back to the 1980s, with Bruce Frei being the first governor of the unit in 1986 and Eleanor Wnorowski being the first senior regent in 1989.
The Moose Lodge 1308 is located at 111 North Auburn Road, in Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.