The Women’s monthly luncheons at the Venice Yacht Club have a reputation for good food and interesting programs.
This time about 50 women learned that Venice is getting a new Seed and Bean Market. It will be located on Venice Avenue next door to Krystyna’s in the former Venice Café location.
The Cannabis Café and Market will be modeled after their first location in Fort Myers.
The Venice location will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. At the market located to the rear of the store, customers can purchase CBD wellness products and pet treats.
Owner Kyle Scheid is aiming for an April 1 opening. Visit seedandbeanmarket.com for information.
The next Women’s luncheon with feature orchids and pythons. Now that is a tease. Three cheers to everyone who facilitates and attends the Women’s luncheons at the Yacht Club. It is a special time for friends to celebrate the day.
Mark Your Calendars.
The 32nd annual Venice Garden Club Home Tour this year is instead a garden tour featuring six lovely Venice gardens. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Celebration Corner, Classic Creations, Collector’s Gallery and Framery, Deborah’s Quilt Basket, Down Island Way Boutique, Medical Dept Store, Needlefish Yarns of Venice and Village Pharmacy.
The event takes place March 12-13. Gardens are not handicapped accessible, masks are required. Tickets may be purchased at the gardens at the event on a cash only basis. Visit venicearegardenclub.com for information.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Kim Ketchan, who had the joy of being in charge of luncheons at the Venice Yacht Club in 2020. Several women acknowledged Kim did an outstanding job juggling events amid new changes and restrictions.
She dealt with speakers cancelling at the last minute and learning how to punt. One of the luncheons featured the Yacht Club chef demonstrating how to prepare an excellent luncheon salad then serving that salad to guests. He told about farm to table cooking. Kim always made sure tables had pretty centerpieces and programs.
The events offered various meals and always delicious desserts.
Kim enjoys the time she and her husband spend boating and welcomes the chance to visit other clubs. She takes time to get to know people and enjoys friendly conversation. She makes people feel welcome.
Kim Ketchan is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
