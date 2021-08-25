The retiring Women’s Sertoma Club 2019-2020 board members and officers are, from left, Barbara Koehler, Laura Bradway, Kathy Clark, Anne Hardin, Ann Hall, Marie Trgovac, Jackie Henry, Nancy Carnell and Cherylann Tacy.
The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice newly elected officers are, from left, Fran Frederick and Kathy Clark, co-treasurers; Jackie Henry, parliamentarian; Ann Hall, secretary; and Cheryann Tacy, president.
Jackie Henry and Barbara Koehler are in charge of the 50/50 drawing at the Women’s Sertoma Club meeting.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Cherylann Tacy comes with thank you gifts for retiring board members to the installation meeting for the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
The retiring Women’s Sertoma Club 2019-2020 board members and officers are, from left, Barbara Koehler, Laura Bradway, Kathy Clark, Anne Hardin, Ann Hall, Marie Trgovac, Jackie Henry, Nancy Carnell and Cherylann Tacy.
gondoleir PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice newly elected officers are, from left, Fran Frederick and Kathy Clark, co-treasurers; Jackie Henry, parliamentarian; Ann Hall, secretary; and Cheryann Tacy, president.
The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice easily wins the prize for knowing how to punt, pass and kick.
No matter what obstacles come their way, the group keeps driving down the field. This past year, they sold poinsettias, wrapped and donated Christmas presents for needy families and presented scholarships to local students at a lovely dinner.
Their new normal was a different normal that worked for them.
The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice moves forward with a new slate of officers and board. They are happy to have the go-ahead to produce their famous Sun Fiesta the third weekend in October. This fun celebration usually signals the start of the social season in Venice.
This year’s event will feature the ever popular bed races. Three cheers to Edie Lomason for stepping up to be the Sun Fiesta Chair.
Women’s Sertoma meetings are fun and friendly. There is a 50/50 raffle, and members pay fines for ringing cell phones all to benefit scholarships.
They enjoy a pot luck dinner. Members like each other and work well together. Whatever the need, someone always steps up.
This group has been working since 1989. Several charter members are still active. The numbers continue to increase as positive attitudes and fun hard work are contagious.
Members bring in friends, colleagues and neighbors.
To join or get information about the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice, visit: WomensSertoma.com
Three cheers and thanks to this terrific group.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Cherylann Tacy, president of the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice.
Cheryl announced that she once came to a Sertoma meeting with her mom. Shortly after that, she joined the group.
Through the years, she has served in many capacities, including Sun Fiesta Chair, and now it is her second term as president.
Certainly this past year has been most challenging but it didn’t stop her from accepting a second term.
Cherylann is one of those neat people who always has a ready smile no matter what is going on in her life. She has a kind, gentle spirit.
She is fun and welcoming and always gets the job done, 100% plus. As the club moves on, it will be fun to watch Cherylann and the team in a full winning season.
Cherylann Tacy is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.