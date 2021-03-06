ORLANDO — The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show returns in March to WonderWorks Orlando.
The shows start at 6 p.m. on March 13 and March 20. More shows are set to be added.
COVID-19 safety measures will take place. That includes social distancing along with requiring masks when not eating or drinking.
“Called ‘Orlando’s best kept secret’ and ‘Orlando’s best dinner show,”’ the performance includes laughs, audience participation, and one-of-a-kind entertainment,” according to the Cher Murphy public relations firm.
Dinner comes with the ticket and includes pizza, salad and a beverage.
Tickets start at $21.99 for children ages 4-12 and seniors, and $32.99 for those 13 and older, Cher Murphy PR notes.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit: wonderworksonline.com/orlando/the-experience/the-outta-control-magic-comedy-dinner-show/.
WonderWorks is at 9067 International Drive, Orlando.
