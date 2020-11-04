VENICE – Meritage Homes recently announced its opening of a new amenity center in Venice Woodlands.
“Our goal was to build an amenity center that met the social, lifestyle and fitness needs of the community’s current and future residents,” Meritage Homes Regional President Steve Harding said in a news release.
The amenities include a club house, fitness center, resort-style pool, along with pickleball and bocce ball court.
"The amenity center provides a combination of entertaining and gym space for residents," the news release states. "In the club house space, residents can gather for social hours, HOA meetings, celebrations and game nights. A variety of workout machines and free weights can be found in the private gym. A resort-style pool provides the perfect place to spend quality time with friends and family and enjoy the Florida weather."
It noted its models and amenity centers are open with COVID-19 enhanced safety measures.
"This gated community has beautifully manicured grounds surrounded by lakes and wooded preserve. Located in North Venice just minutes from I-75, Venice Woodlands has prime access to Downtown Venice and Downtown Sarasota," it said.
For more information about it, visit www.meritagehomes.com.
