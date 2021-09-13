VENICE — The Venetian Parkway Utility Relocation Project is moving toward completion, with reconstruction of roads and preparation for water main connections on tap this week.
• Karen Drive between Venetian Parkway and Hope Street and between Elaine Street and Pinebrook Road — the contractor will begin reconstruction of the roadway and installation of curbing in preparation to install the first layer of asphalt. The road will be open to through traffic only, with limited driveway access 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
The contractor will be chlorinating the new water main in preparation to connect to the existing system after water main clearance.
The contractor will also be installing sod on private property and within the right of way.
• Venetian Parkway — the contractor will be finalizing work at the water meters at the right of way/property line.
• Hope Street — the contractor will be finalizing work at the water meters at the right of way/property line and installing sod on private property and within the right of way.
• Elaine Street — the contractor will be chlorinating the new water main and installing the private side water lines to be connected after water main clearance and forming and pouring concrete pads for the sewer service clean-outs at the right of way/property line.
The contractor will also be installing sod on private property and within the right of way.
• Barbara Drive — the contractor will be chlorinating the new water main and installing private side water service lines line to be connected after water main clearance.
The contractor will also be forming and pouring concrete pads for the sewer service clean-outs at the right of way/property line and installing sod on private property and within the right of way.
There is no work scheduled for this week on Lillian Street or Roberta Street.
For more information, call Cynthia Fitzpatrick, project coordinator, at 941-882-7290.
