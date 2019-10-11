VENICE - City of Venice workers installed a kaleidoscope sculpture in Centennial Park adjacent to the Intergenerational Fountain on Thursday morning.

Purchased with private funds, the sculpture will contain two bronze kaleidoscopes aimed at a bowl of colorful flowers, thereby creating a prism effect.

The ADA accessible artwork is dedicated in celebration of the late James Hagler, former director of the city's Department of Historical Resources.

The artwork will be maintained by Venice Area Beautification Inc.

