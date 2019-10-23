Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
Land clearance has begun on the automotive sales and service dealership owned by Ontario Development LLC, Walters Dealership, LP on 10 acres at the Venice roundabout in the northeast quadrant at 190 Jacaranda Boulevard and East Venice Avenue.
Access to property would primarily be from Crestview Boulevard with two drives. Additional access and exit would be by right turn or left turn only from East Venice Avenue.
Plans indicate an auto dealership 32,000 square feet building area with maximum height of 35 feet. There will be 128 customer parking spaces.
The Walters Dealership of Las Vegas, NV owns Ontario Development LLC of Raleigh, N.C. Its Las Vegas businesses include golf courses, auto dealerships and car-rental agencies.
Pumpkins in all shapes and sizes
It is time for the annual Grace United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch at 400 Field Ave. East. Prices start as low as $1 and are priced according to the size of the pumpkin that you pick out. While supplies last, they have mini pumpkins that are great for teachers and classroom activities.
Available from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, until Oct. 31, it’s also good for family, neighbors and friends’ photos. All proceeds go to help support mission projects.
Rotary Ride and Picnic
From 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Rotary Ride to End Polio Now takes place followed by a picnic at the Legacy Park under the Venice Avenue Bridge. Riders and families are invited to participate in the event which will include demonstrations of motorized bicycles, kids’ games and much more. Bring your bike for a pre-ride checkup by event sponsor, Real Bikes Venice Englewood. Enter the raffle to win a new bike with all the accessories worth $620.
New doctor in Venice
Dr. Kristopher Jensen has joined Sarasota Memorial’s First Physicians Group in Venice. He is accepting new patients in FPG’s family practice at 435 Commercial Court, Ste. 300. He specializes in family medicine for patients of all ages and has joined Dr. Meghan Buhler at FPG’s new primary care practice. Call 941- 261-0010.
Zoning code workshop
At 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 the City Planning Commission from Venice City Hall will have a city of Venice Land Development Regulations Update Overview review of the general contents workshop open to the public.
This establishes development standards to implement the community vision/Comprehensive Plan for Venice’s built environment and to incorporate modern best practices. For details contact JoAnne Crawn-Brewer at 941-882-7445.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.