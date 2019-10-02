VENICE — With 13-month deadline, contractors have started on the infrastructure of the second Marriott hotel at the I-75 Jacaranda Interchange.
A new prototype, TownePlace Suites by Marriott will be built across from the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at 2935 Executive Drive.
The 86-room hotel is designed to offer a little mix of everything catering to the corporate businesspeople, one or two night stays along with the growing amount of people on extended stay from two to three weeks during the season.
On four-plus acres, the hotel site will have the adjoining 10,000-square-feet TownePlace Plaza. Both the hotel and plaza will have a coordinated eclectic appearance with similar roof lines, features and color scheme.
Facing a lake, this new Marriott brand is slightly smaller than the Fairfield which has 103 rooms. Following on the success of providing more facilities, TownePlace Suites will have 25 single rooms and 61 studio suites with kitchenettes for extended stay clients.
A new amenity includes a meeting space for 70 people. Together with the usual amenities, free breakfast, an exercise room, the traditional workout room and an exterior pool, there also will be some pet-friendly rooms.
They anticipate employing 25 to 30 local people when it opens in November 2020.
Brad McMillan, owner of the Allyson Group of St. Louis, has four hotels and Venice will be the fifth. Two are in St. Louis; one in Marion, Ill., and another in Montana. His company developed and operates the existing Marriott and will do the same for the new hotel and retail center.
“This market in Venice is pieced together by a lot of things, leisure and corporate travel,” McMillin said. “I have a home and have been coming here for 20 years. I believe it offers a great life, will continue to grow and I look forward to developing here to be part of the community.”
Building the hotel and retail center is Scott Chapman’s Construction Group of Sebring. A fourth-generation local commercial construction company, they recently finished a new Hilton in Sebring.
