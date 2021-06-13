VENICE — The West Venice Avenue Water Main Replacement Project commences soon, with the contractor, Left Coast Utilities, expected to be onsite beginning the week of June 14, according to a city news release.
This project includes construction of replacement water mains along Heritage Park — the median separating the westbound and eastbound lanes — between The Esplanade and Avenue des Parques, and connection of the existing water services to those water mains.
One water main will be directionally drilled on the north side of the park and another on the south side of the park. About 30 water meters will also be installed.
West Venice Avenue and Heritage Park paths and crosswalks may be intermittently closed throughout construction, and large equipment and machinery will be within the road right of way or park.
Traffic control signs and electronic signboards will inform motorists, cyclists and pedestrians of possible detours or areas in which caution needs to be exercised.
Construction is expected to take about eight months, with completion in early 2022, the release states. Weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances may affect progress.
Project updates will be provided on the city’s website at: TinyURL.com/78wnwzfv. An interactive web map accessible there will allow residents to follow the installation, testing and clearance time frame of the new construction, including water service work along the street.
For more information, contact Keith Haas, project manager, at 941-882-7297; or Cynthia Fitzpatrick, project coordinator, at 941-882-7290 or cfitzpatrick@venicefl.gov.
