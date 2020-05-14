SOUTH VENICE — Ground has been broken and work is underway on an approximately $32 million project at R.L. Anderson Administration Complex, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail.
The longtime planned concept was approved in December and construction is now underway on clearing lands for new parking.
When completed, it will include a new, six-courtroom facility at the facility.
Currently a parking lot is on the south side but that is going to be moved to the north of the building — replacing an existing pond.
Six courtrooms are planned with two of the rooms used for other purposes until future expansion is needed. Court administration, the clerk of the circuit court and the sheriff also have space in the upgraded facility.
The tax collector, supervisor of elections, property appraiser and veterans’ services remain on the first floor. Sarasota County Commission chambers will also be unaffected by the move.
The work will include new offices for the state attorney and public defender in an annex building behind commission chambers where Planning and Development Services is currently located.
Brad Gaubatz, the county’s manager of capital projects, said in December that, because of the complexity of the project, including the planned moves for existing offices, county staff and the design team have planned for careful sequencing of events to maintain the timeline for the construction project.
For 12 years the county has sought ways to improve the delivery of judicial services in South County because of the growth in the area and noting courtroom facilities at the site don’t meet modern operational standards.
“People are very, very excited to get it going,” Commissioner Charles Hines said in December.
