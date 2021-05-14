Worker electrocuted while trimming trees

VENICE - An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was electrocuted while cutting trees a week ago in Venice.
Elias Lopez, 31, of Sarasota, was working in the 500 block of Bellaire Drive in Venice East, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office report.
Lopez worked with Lopez Brothers Lawn and Tree Service. Three of his brothers were at the scene with him.
Emergency officials were called at 9:22 a.m. Saturday about the electrocution, according to Sarasota County Fire Department officials.
Neighbors, nurses
"I heard screaming," Alysha Gray, a nurse, said Thursday. "That's when I went over and saw — and did what I could do to help out."
Another neighbor, Dawn Martyn, is also a registered nurse. She was working on her roof nearby when she heard the screams for help.
"It was tragic," Martyn said Thursday. "The three brothers are the absolute heroes."
Martyn gave credit to Lopez' siblings who were able to get him down from a long ladder. If they hadn't done that, she and Gray couldn't have helped at all, she said.
"The fact that they put their lives at risk to get him down, it was heroic," she said.
Gray and Martyn worked in tandem to give CPR, telling his brothers to keep speaking to him in case Elias Lopez could hear them, Gray said.
"As we were doing CPR, the brothers were praying the whole time," Martyn said.
Martyn said true credit goes to the brothers.
"He would have had no chance if they hadn't done what they did," she said. "I just hope that, doing what we did, gave them a little bit of peace knowing he was getting immediate help."
The neighborhood came out to assist.
"All the neighbors came together, brought water, sat in a circle and prayed with the brothers while the paramedics worked on him," Martyn said. "Being a nurse, it still breaks my heart."
Gray noticed the gathering as well.
"My prayers are with him," Gray said. "The whole time we were there, a lot of people were praying - and that was nice to see."
Both Martyn and Gray said they were hoping Lopez would regain consciousness.
"All you can do is try, when you're doing CPR," Gray said.
According to the Sheriff's Office report, a responding officer noted injuries consistent with electrocution to the right hand, index and middle finger along with the right knee and left hip. A large ladder was against a tree with a chainsaw and ropes at the top, the report notes.
Emergency responders arrived and assisted, taking over CPR and other medical needs, but Lopez was pronounced dead at 10 a.m., more than a half-hour after he was injured, according to the report.
Authorities note the investigation is ongoing with FPL and OSHA involved at this point.
Assisting
Lopez worked two jobs and is survived by his wife and two toddler sons.
A GoFundMe has been established for his family at www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-elisa-lopez.
"Elias was a loving husband to Ashley and the very best father to Elias Jr. and Alvin," the website states.
As of Thursday night, it had raised about $15,000.
"We all loved Elias and his unassuming ways, his kind heart and love for the world and everyone around him. He was Ashley's life partner and best friend, he was a loving father to Elias Jr. and Alvin," the GoFundMe website stated. "He was also a well-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, and co-worker, who has deeply touched so many lives in his short time on Earth."
"At this time, we are asking everyone to please lift Ashley, Elias Jr., and Alvin up with your prayers and love, as they try to figure out the next steps, not only for today and the next few days but for the weeks and months ahead," the GoFundMe website stated.
It said the family is working on ways to assist his wife as they work to move forward. The goal for the webpage is $100,000 to help cover future needs like babysitting along with bills and funeral costs.
The Venice East community has also been raising some funds for Lopez's family as well.
"Gone too soon, we all feel so blessed to have had a chance to know and love him. He will be forever missed and never forgotten by all who were lucky enough to know him. We love you Elias and we will ALWAYS hold you in our hearts," the website states.
