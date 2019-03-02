Venice resident Jason Chaisson is a struggling single dad raising two young children and working two jobs.
Chaisson struggles to pay his bills while providing for his 5-year-old Angel Grace and almost-3-year-old Azalea Hope. Like 37 percent of households in South County, Chaisson’s was recently identified in a United Way of South Sarasota County study.
Known as ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — the study measures the number of local residents having difficulty paying for needs such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology.
These residents fall into a gray area where their income is above the poverty line, but not enough to cover basic expenses.
“I was working at Publix and made a decision to try and make a few bucks on the side cleaning windows,” Chaisson said. “I was paying $950 a month for rent, plus child care, insurance and a high FP&L bill. I was stressed and scared at not being able to pay my rent, and the thought of possibly losing my girls was heavy on my mind.”
Economic recovery, which began in 2010, is uneven across the state, the report shows.
While conditions improved for some local families, the rising costs of food, health insurance and taxes can cause many to continue to struggle with paying the basics.
It’s is especially true in South Sarasota County, where the economy relies heavily on dining and beach tourism.
Some are still behind on bills after restaurants and other businesses shuttered when red tide lingered and the algae bloom hit the region in 2018.
Paula Carney, United Way of South Sarasota County board president, said red tide, which occurred during most of the summer season, added to the economic challenges to many families.
“We also had the problem of having to prepare for hurricanes Irma (in 2017) and Michael (in 2018),” she said. “The cost of preparing for a storm and evacuating can be as much as rent and mortgage. Most working families and seniors on a fixed income cannot absorb that expense, so many chose to ride out the storm.”
The ultimate goal of the ALICE program is to stimulate action to improve the financial stability of families in the program. They work with local United Ways, community partners and government officials on grant proposals and other impact opportunities to help those families improve their quality of life.
During the past year, the cost for a family of four to meet basic needs rose to $62,040 in Sarasota County, and $22,236 for an individual. The state average costs rose to $55,164 per family and $20,712 for a single adult.
Sarasota County residents earn an average of $11.12 an hour, while the essentials necessary to survive here require upwards of $27 per hour. And that’s not realistic for some individuals or couples.
Though Chaisson and his then-wife were having some financial difficulties two years ago, things got worse when she left.
Luckily, a fellow Publix employee referred Chaisson to United Way and its ALICE program. By that time, he had already applied for assistance from Habitat for Humanity twice, but was denied. (He has since been accepted for a new home.)
Chaisson said that when he went into United Way of South Sarasota County, he became emotional, because the weight of responsibility and fear had become too much. But, when he walked out, it was with the promise that ALICE would help pay his rent for him, which was just what he needed to get a little bit ahead financially.
“I think they could probably see a dad who needed a hand up, not a handout,” he said. “The following summer, I lost serious income (in his window cleaning business) from Hurricane Irma and evacuated, and a week before that, I got hit head-on and totaled my car. It was devastating both in my Habitat process and rent again, but it was United Way who was there to save it all. It was enough to put me over the top in my application with Habitat, and I was able to save enough to finally get approved.”
In order to qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home, a family has to demonstrate at least two years of steady, verifiable income.
Dave Pierce, interim director of United Way of South Sarasota County, said Chaisson’s challenges and need for help are not at all unusual.
“What we have found is that ALICE individuals and families have not chosen to live beyond their means,” he said. “They are hardworking, employed, tax-paying people doing everything possible to survive the ever increasing costs of living coupled with low wages. They’re typically one emergency away from financial disaster.”
For Chaisson, his experience with United Way and ALICE could not have gone better. He went from despair to hope, and said he will never forget those who helped him get on the road to achieving his dreams for himself and his daughters.
“I went there because I truly needed help, not knowing it would change my life,” he said. The ALICE program “helped us get our forever home.”
For more information about United Way’s ALICE, visit UnitedWayALICE.org/Florida.
