VENICE — Jerry Phillips, 76, has had both his knees replaced, had rotator cuff surgery, has heart issues for which he takes medication including blood thinners, has sleep apnea, and is a Type 2 diabetic.
So he’s not your stereotypical medal-winning practitioner of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
But Phillips took gold in his division at the Indiana Open, in Indianapolis, late last month.
He’s quick to point out that no one showed up to fight him, so he won by default.
“Not a lot of old guys in my division,” he said.
However, his jiu-jitsu family at Alliance Venice Brazilian Jiu-jitsu in South Venice is just as quick to point out that he trained and was ready to compete. It wasn’t his fault he didn’t have any opposition.
That won’t be the case in his next tournament, the Pan IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Kissimmee in September. There’s already an entrant in his division — master 7 (born 1960 or earlier) ultra-heavyweight blue belt.
Phillips passed up a recent tournament in Boise, Idaho, at which he could have competed against — or at least gotten a look at — Edward Fong Won, who could be as much as 15 years his junior.
“I might get my butt kicked,” he said.
If so, it won’t be for lack of training. He’s walking 2 miles a day and doing yoga three or four times a week for flexibility in addition to his twice-a-week jiu-jitsu training.
“I’m doing stretches I didn’t even think were possible,” he said. “I can’t turn myself into a pretzel yet but I’m getting close.”
Phillips is relatively new to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, often referred to as BJJ, but not to martial arts.
Years ago, a co-worker in Birmingham, Alabama, with a black belt in Korean karate got him interested in the sport. He advanced to a yellow belt.
Later, he studied hapkido, Philippine jiu-jitsu and taekwondo, earning a black belt in the latter.
It was a TV show about martial arts that got him interested in his current sport.
“They got to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and I was just enthralled by that,” Phillips said.
But even with the increased popularity of mixed martial arts, in which Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques are often used, it wasn’t very popular in the U.S. and local gyms weren’t teaching it.
Then he spotted the sign for Alliance on his way south to Englewood, where he’s lived for more than 40 years, and where his appraisal business was located.
“I thought, ‘Well, finally,’” he said.
He stopped in and met Fabio Leandro, the owner.
“Fabio said ‘You’re not too old’ and promised not to beat me up too badly,” he said.
BJJ is a grappling sport, with no punching or kicking. Practitioners use leverage and weight distribution to maneuver their opponent into a position in which a submission hold or choke hold ends the match.
Still, the sport is not without risk to Phillips because of his heart condition, especially because of the blood thinner he takes.
“I’ve been told by my doctors that I’m an absolute idiot for doing this,” he said. “What’s life without taking a few chances? …They tell me in my yoga class I have a tendency to push myself to the edge and then go a little bit over.”
It may take that attitude to get reach his ultimate goal in BJJ.
Practitioners progress from white to blue to purple to brown, and finally to black belt in a process that takes years.
Along the way, four stripes are earned at each level, based on time, knowledge, behavior and tournament performance, according to the North American Brazlian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
“I’ll keep doing it until I get to be a black belt, if I last that long,” Phillips said. “They don’t just hand those things out. You have to earn it.”
