VENICE - A crash along Interstate 75 near Border Road has shut down the highway. 

Emergency officials are using BayFlite to assist with patients. 

The wreck happened about 4:10 p.m.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there were injuries, including a trauma alert. One vehicle - a Toyota sedan - was jammed under a bridge embankment while the other vehicle had heavy front end damage. 

The interstate reopened slowly about an hour after the crash. 

