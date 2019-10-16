VENICE - A crash along Interstate 75 near Border Road has shut down the highway.
Emergency officials are using BayFlite to assist with patients.
The wreck happened about 4:10 p.m.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there were injuries, including a trauma alert. One vehicle - a Toyota sedan - was jammed under a bridge embankment while the other vehicle had heavy front end damage.
The interstate reopened slowly about an hour after the crash.
