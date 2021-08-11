Writer learns about herself

VENICE — What began as a tribute to three generations of women in her family turned into a journey of self-discovery for this Venice author.
“I wanted my daughters, Lisa and Stephanie, to know that they could do anything they wanted in their lives,” said Judy Steffen Lambert. “But writing the story of my mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother also gave me a better understanding of who I am and the qualities I inherited. Qualities like honesty and integrity. I’m just so thankful for that.”
The book, “Party Lines, Prayers, and Privies,” is the fictionalized account of three women spanning 128 years.
Lambert’s great-grandmother, Sarah, was born 10 years after the Civil War ended, bore 10 children during her lifetime, and lived to age 65.
Her grandmother, Esther, was born in 1897, raised five children and lived to be 99 years of age.
And Lambert’s mother, Helen, was born in 1918 and raised six children. Helen died in 2003 at the age of 85.
“It’s the story of a hardscrabble existence, raising families through calamities, shame, joy and struggle,” Lambert said. “Everybody who has read the book and grew up in the Midwest, they kind of feel that is the way it was for their families, too.”
Most of Lambert’s family grew up in the vicinity of Goshen, Indiana, a small community in the northern part of the state near the border with Michigan.
Sarah lost her mother at age 8 and eventually was hired out to another family as a farm hand. Lambert said she was the hardest to write about since she never had the chance to personally know her great-grandmother.
“Everybody that talked to me about Sarah, the first thing they said about her was how much everyone loved her. How she made each person feel she loved them more than the others,” said Lambert. “They also remembered how hard her life was, having all those babies.”
In conducting research for the book, Lambert said she interviewed more than 20 people, including her grandmother’s sister, Clara, who was 103 at the time. She also read some two dozen reference books, collected information from museums and historical societies throughout the area, and read old newspapers and books to capture the language of the period.
“One of the things I learned in writing this book was how difficult life was for these women, particularly for Sarah. About how little power and control the women of that generation experienced,” she said. “That had to do with what they did every day, how many children they had, what they could and could not say. They were so alone and that was very interesting.”
The story of these women’s lives played out against world wars, the Great Depression and changing cultural values.
“One thing that surprised me was when I talked to my Grandma Esther about the Depression, she almost did it with nostalgia. She kind of smiled when she talked about it. I was surprised because I just assumed how horrible a time that must have been. I think her response was because everybody at that time was poor. Everybody seemed to be generous with what little they had.”
Lambert estimated that about 80 percent of the book is based on factual information. Most of the dialogue, she said, was imagined and served to “glue” the facts together.
“I found that if I wrote for a period of time every day, it helped to keep my mind in the period and on the people I was writing about. One of the things I learned about myself in writing this book is that I have a good imagination.”
One thing Lambert said she struggled with in writing the book was the need for honesty in sharing some of her family’s not-so-favorable secrets.
“To this day, I still kind of wonder if somebody is going to call me up on the phone and get after me about something I wrote. Particularly about my brothers and sisters, I pretty much put it all out there. If you knew my brothers and sisters, I don’t think you would be surprised. We are just that way. We try to be kind to each other, but we are very honest and I think our parents taught us to be that way.”
For those who read her book, Lambert said she hopes they enjoy her family’s history.
“But I hope they also consider exploring their own family history and from whom they are descended. Knowing who we came from helps to understand and know who we are. We need to write it down for our children and our grandchildren.”
