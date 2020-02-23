SOUTH VENICE — South Venice Civic Association will raffle a new four-seater golf cart for its 2020 fundraiser, its first such event.
The prize is a 2020 ICON golf cart from Affordable Golf Cars of Venice.
Tickets for the raffle are $50 with 250 will be sold. The drawing will be held when all tickets are sold or at the SVCA’s July 4 Annual BBQ — whichever comes first.
The winner will be able to get the color of their choice and the option to make the cart street legal.
Tickets may be purchased at all SVCA meetings and events, at the office, by phone to 941-493-0006 or from any Board member.
For more information contact Linda Fisher at info@southvenicebeach.org.
The following upcoming events are open to the public and tickets will be available for purchase:
• Feb. 29 – Community Yard Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• March 14 – Pancake Breakfast 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• March 16 – open meeting at 7 p.m. followed by dessert and coffee
• April 11 – Pancake Breakfast with the Bunny
• April 20 – open meeting at 7 p.m.
The SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
