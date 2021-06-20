Unlike most things, the older something is the tougher it becomes, the human body is the exact opposite.
It has to be tough to become older.
To make my point, I examined my own gerontological advancement. A few years ago, I was unable to carry $20 worth of groceries out of the supermarket without using the store’s cart or having a bagboy do the job.
As I’ve grown older, however, I’ve become stronger to the point that I can now carry $20 worth of groceries from the store in one hand and not even break a sweat.
My aches and pains are not only more frequent now than in times past but they register far higher on the severity scale. I buy extra large bottles of analgesics today. My height goes down in direct proportion to the increase in my weight. I’ve figured out that if I live another 20 years, I should be about 3 feet tall with a body weight measurable only on a truck scale.
Getting older is definitely not for sissies. Living in the world of coronavirus is not easy either. It does, however, beat the alternative. And it’s funny, but it seems that the older I get the more artificial body parts I have to disassemble before going to bed.
For example, my teeth (they are my own and I have the receipt to prove it) go into a small plastic container with a couple of those little blue tablets that make a lot of bubbles. The bubbles seem to work, as I have never had blueberry stains on my teeth as shown on TV commercials.
My glasses are carefully folded and placed on the bedside table, taking care not to mix them up with my wife’s glasses. I did that once after returning from a rather raucous party the night before.
The next morning I put my wife’s glasses on by mistake and could swear that I was going blind. I have not touched gin since.
Next, I remove both hearing appliances, One being a cochlear implant, after first removing the batteries. Continuing with the disassembly, the hairpiece goes on top of the lampshade. This not only helps keep the shape of my follicular addition but also helps dry out the previous day’s collective moisture created from sweating. I’ve read that we tend to sweat more as we get older.
Finally, I unscrew my leg and lean it in the corner near my side of the bed next to the oxygen tank. It can be tricky hopping around the room sans one leg and not get tangled up in 20 feet of plastic hose.
I hate getting old. Recently the phone rang and a woman asked if I knew who she was. I said no and hung up. And modern technology is more difficult to understand as we grow older. Before I got my hearing appliances, by granddaughter asked when I was going to hear better. I remember telling her that I didn’t need hearing appliances as I hear more now than I can understand. She went back to whatever she was doing on her electronic gadget.
Also, as we get older, sex is not what it once was. My wife now refers to our waterbed as the Dead Sea.
My suggestion? Forget all numbers, including age, weight, and height. Yes, you’ll still get older…you just have to make the most of it. Life’s like a train ride…we see a lot of scenery along the way, some good, some bad. But at the end of the line, we all have to get off.
